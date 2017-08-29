The Wild Ones60s rock band from New York City
The Wild Ones
The Wild Ones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wild Ones were an American rock band from New York City, initially led by singer Jordan Christopher. They are perhaps best known for recording the first version of Chip Taylor's song "Wild Thing", which would later be a smash hit for The Troggs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wild Ones Tracks
The Wild Ones Links
