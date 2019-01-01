Jacob "Jake" Anderson (born April 29, 1984), better known by his stage name Prof, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He released his first full-length album, Project Gampo, in 2007 and has since released three additional albums and three EPs. In 2012, City Pages named Prof on their list of Minnesota's 20 best rappers. A co-owner of Stophouse Music Group, Prof signed to Rhymesayers Entertainment in late 2013.