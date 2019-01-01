ProfMinneapolis MC. Born 29 April 1984
Jacob "Jake" Anderson (born April 29, 1984), better known by his stage name Prof, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He released his first full-length album, Project Gampo, in 2007 and has since released three additional albums and three EPs. In 2012, City Pages named Prof on their list of Minnesota's 20 best rappers. A co-owner of Stophouse Music Group, Prof signed to Rhymesayers Entertainment in late 2013.
