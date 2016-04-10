Paul FerrisBorn 2 May 1941. Died 30 October 1995
Paul Ferris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ee35cb3-a5c2-428a-9df7-2de3bcdb9373
Paul Ferris Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Paul Ferris (2 May 1941 – 30 October 1995) was an English film composer and actor. Born in Corby, Northamptonshire, England, Ferris provided scores for various low budget British horror films during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Ferris Tracks
Sort by
Nearly Home
Paul Ferris
Nearly Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nearly Home
Last played on
End Credits
Paul Ferris
End Credits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Credits
The Castle Dungeon
Paul Ferris
The Castle Dungeon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Castle Dungeon
Accused
Paul Ferris
Accused
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Accused
Reunited
Paul Ferris
Reunited
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reunited
Richard Rides to Sarah
Paul Ferris
Richard Rides to Sarah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richard Rides to Sarah
Soft Interlude
Paul Ferris
Soft Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft Interlude
By The Water
Paul Ferris
By The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Water
A Ride in the Dark
Paul Ferris
A Ride in the Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ride in the Dark
Peaceful Interlude
Paul Ferris
Peaceful Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peaceful Interlude
Opening Titles
Paul Ferris
Opening Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opening Titles
Witchfinder General - Prelude and Romanza
Paul Ferris
Witchfinder General - Prelude and Romanza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Witchfinder General - Prelude and Romanza
Last played on
Paul Ferris Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist