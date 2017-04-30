TurbonegerNorwegian metal group, known as Turbonegro outside Norway. Formed 1988
Turboneger
1988
Turboneger Biography (Wikipedia)
Turbonegro (Turboneger in Norway) is a Norwegian rock band, initially active from 1989 to 1998, and then reformed in 2002. Their style combines glam rock, punk rock and hard rock into a style the band describes as, "deathpunk."
Among the band's main influences are Black Flag, the Rolling Stones, KISS, Venom, Radio Birdman, AC/DC, Iggy Pop & James Williamson, Circle Jerks, David Bowie, Ramones, the Lewd, Hanoi Rocks, Alice Cooper, Negazione, the Dictators and the Stooges.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Turboneger Tracks
