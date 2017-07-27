Simon Posford (born 28 October 1971), better known by his stage name Hallucinogen is an English electronic musician, specializing in psychedelic trance music. His first studio album, Twisted, released in 1995, is considered one of the most influential albums in the genre. He has toured India several times.

His second album, The Lone Deranger, was released in 1997. A third album, In Dub, was released in 2002.

He is also the founder of the label Twisted Records and works in the electronic duos Younger Brother and Shpongle. Younger Brother initially began as a side project of Posford and Benji Vaughan and represented a transition away from previous projects which emphasized a more synthesized style.

Though his music has been described as "heavily driven by psychedelica", he always performs while sober due to operating many computers and mixers during his events.