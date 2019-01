Runaway June is an American country music group consisting of vocalists Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne. The group is signed to Wheelhouse Records, an imprint of Broken Bow Records. They were nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award for Best New Vocal Group in 2018.

