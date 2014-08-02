Med FloryBorn 27 August 1926. Died 12 March 2014
Med Flory
1926-08-27
Meredith Irwin Flory, known as Med Flory (August 27, 1926 – March 12, 2014), was an American jazz saxophonist and bandleader and television and film actor, originally from Logansport, Indiana.
