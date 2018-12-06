Andrew Foster-Williams (born in Wigan, Greater Manchester) is an English operatic bass-baritone, concert singer and recitalist.

Andrew Foster-Williams read music at Royal Academy of Music in London, graduating with a first-class honours degree. He has since been made a Fellow of the Royal Academy. He won many prizes whilst at the Royal Academy; including, amongst others, The Opera Prize, The Flora Nielsen Recital Prize and The Elena Gerhardt Lieder Prize.

The Daily Telegraph in London named him their "Newcomer of the Year" and said "Andrew Foster-Williams is an impressively intelligent artist who sang both Leporello in Don Giovanni and Alidoro in La Cenerentola with impressive vocal polish. We should be hearing more of him."

Opera appearances have included Albert in Werther and Leporello for Washington National Opera, the Four Villains in Les Contes d'Hoffmann in Moscow, Nick Shadow in The Rake's Progress for Opéra National de Lorraine, Borée in Les Boréades at the Opéra National du Rhin, and Don Pizarro in Fidelio for Opera North.