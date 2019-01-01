Burton GreeneJazz pianist. Born 14 June 1937
Burton Greene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ed828d0-eee9-48ad-98fc-89de5510a0e3
Burton Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Burton Greene (born June 14, 1937) is a free jazz pianist born in Chicago, Illinois, though most known for his work in New York City. He has explored a variety of genres, including avant-garde jazz and the Klezmer medium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Burton Greene Tracks
Sort by
Burton Greene Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist