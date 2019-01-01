Karin JuelBorn 26 May 1900. Died 2 May 1976
Karin Juel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1900-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ed77919-d40c-49dc-bafb-e70a67f41c11
Karin Juel Biography (Wikipedia)
Karin Juel (26 May 1900 in Kungsholmen, Stockholm – 2 May 1976 in Stockholm) was a Swedish singer, actor and writer. She originally wrote novels under the pseudonym Katherind van Goeben.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karin Juel Tracks
Sort by
Jolly Bob
Karin Juel
Jolly Bob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jolly Bob
Last played on
Karin Juel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist