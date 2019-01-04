Boston Symphony OrchestraFormed 1881
Boston Symphony Orchestra
1881
The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is an American orchestra based in Boston, Massachusetts. It is one of the five major American symphony orchestras commonly referred to as the "Big Five". Founded in 1881, the BSO plays most of its concerts at Boston's Symphony Hall and in the summer performs at Tanglewood.
Andris Nelsons is the current music director of the BSO. Bernard Haitink currently holds the title of conductor emeritus of the BSO, and Seiji Ozawa has the title of BSO music director laureate.
Boston Symphony Orchestra Performances & Interviews
Symphony No.3 in D minor
Gustav Mahler
Une barque sur l'océan
Maurice Ravel
Psalm 149
Antonín Dvořák
Choir
Fountains of Rome
Ottorino Respighi
Cello concerto (3rd mvt)
William Walton
Le corsaire
Hector Berlioz
Gloria in G major
Francis Poulenc
Escales
Jacques Ibert
The Pines of the Appian Way (The Pines of Rome)
Ottorino Respighi
Bergamasca (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 2)
Ottorino Respighi
3 American pieces for violin and orchestra: Early Song
Lukas Foss
Stabat Mater Dolorosa (from Stabat Mater)
Francis Poulenc
Hamlet: The Hunt
Dmitri Shostakovich
Hamlet: Flourish and Dance Music
Dmitri Shostakovich
Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor, 1st mvt
Sergei Rachmaninov
LIEUTENANT KIJE SUITE: TROIKA
Sergei Prokofiev
Theme from Schindlers List: Reprise
John Williams
Concerto For Violin And Orchestra (Beginning of part 2)
Alban Berg
Symphony No. 11 in G minor 'The Year 1905' IV: The Tocsin
Dmitri Shostakovich
Tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Symphony No 4 in C minor
Dmitri Shostakovich
Serenade (after Plato's 'Symposium')
Leonard Bernstein
Roman Carnival Overture
Hector Berlioz
Tannhäuser (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Saint-Saens' Symphony No.3 in C Minor
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor, Op 18
Sergei Rachmaninov
Double Concerto for two string orchestras, piano and timpani
Bohuslav Martinu
Symphony No 3 in D Minor
Gustav Mahler
Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
Gaite parisienne: Vivo - Barcarolle
Jacques Offenbach
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Passacaglia
Dmitri Shostakovich
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 32 (2nd mvt)
Xaver Scharwenka
Four Sea Interludes
Benjamin Britten
Venus, the bringer of peace (The Planets)
Gustav Holst
The Planets, Op. 32: ii) Venus, the bringer of peace
Gustav Holst
Theme from Schindler's List (Reprise)
John Williams
Pohjolas Daughter Op. 49
Jean Sibelius
I. Laura Soave (Ancient Airs And Dances Suite No. 1)
Ottorino Respighi
II. Gagliarda (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1)
Ottorino Respighi
Sleeping Beauty Waltz
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.8 (Unfinished)
Franz Schubert
Ma Vlast [my Country] - Cycle Of Symphonic Poems: Vltava
Bedrich Smetana
Adagio For Strings
Samuel Barber
Symphony No 11 'The Year 1905' (conclusion)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Gloria - 3rd movement - Domine Deus
Francis Poulenc
Three American Pieces
Lukas Foss
Toccata and Fugue, BWV.565
Johann Sebastian Bach
Allegro (2nd movement of Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta)
Béla Bartók
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 69: Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernstein and Shostakovich
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-03T16:42:46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 67: Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-02T16:42:46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 51: Boston Symphony Orchestra and Andris Nelsons
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-23T16:42:46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 49: Mahler – Symphony No. 6
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-22T16:42:46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-07T16:42:46
Royal Albert Hall
