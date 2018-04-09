Ivan MonighettiRussian cellist. Born 3 August 1948
Ivan Monighetti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-08-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ed420e3-7875-4a15-841d-bf08f9a97de1
Ivan Monighetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Monighetti (born 1948) is a Russian cellist and conductor of Swiss descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivan Monighetti Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto in C major (3rd mvt)
Ignace Joseph Pleyel
Cello Concerto in C major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srvdg.jpglink
Cello Concerto in C major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto Grosso for Three Cellos and Orchestra
Krzysztof Penderecki
Concerto Grosso for Three Cellos and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqj9.jpglink
Concerto Grosso for Three Cellos and Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist