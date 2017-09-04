Friendship playes a huge part in Jessie Ware’s life and career. Born and bred in London, her first professional musical performances were singing harmonies for her friends Jack Peñate (as she explained to BBC News), RackNRuin and Man Like Me. Jack’s bandmate Tic introduced her to SBTRKT and they wrote her first co-credited single Nervous together (she later appeared on his debut album) in 2010. Through SBTRKT she met Sampha, with whom she created her single Valentine. In 2011, she was the featured vocalist on The Vision by Joker and added harmonies to her friend Florence Welch’s second album Ceremonials.

Her first solo single Strangest Feeling came out in late 2011, supported by Annie Mac at Radio 1, and swiftly followed by Running early the following year. By the time she released Wildest Moments - her signature tune - social media had caught on to this statuesque woman with the mournful voice. A heartbreaking appearance on Later… with Jools Holland soon followed, as did Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend, and her debut album Devotion shot into the Top 5. It was also shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

After promoting the record for most of 2013 (including a memorable appearance at Glastonbury and a couple of Live Lounge appearances), Jessie began work on her second album, bringing in new friends like Ed Sheeran (on the single Say You Love Me) and Sam Smith to help with the writing. The first single, the minimal Tough Love, was revealed on Radio 1 in August 2014, and would go on to lend its name to the album, released in October. At around this time Jessie also worked on the song The Crying Game for Nicki Minaj’s album The Pinkprint.

Also worthy of note, Jessie’s Live Lounge covers include two different songs called Jealous, one by Labrinth and the other by Nick Jonas.