DJ AntoineBorn 23 June 1975
DJ Antoine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ed36b36-b2e0-4540-bc79-0348b744cb10
DJ Antoine Biography (Wikipedia)
Antoine Konrad (born 23 June 1975 in Sissach, Basel-Landschaft), better known as DJ Antoine, is a Swiss house, electro DJ and producer, from Basel, Switzerland. He has a number of successful single and album releases in Western Europe, in particular Switzerland and France.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Antoine Tracks
Sort by
Yallah Habibi
DJ Antoine
Yallah Habibi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yallah Habibi
Last played on
DJ Antoine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist