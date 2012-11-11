Old Dogs was an American country music supergroup composed of singers Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis, Bobby Bare, and Jerry Reed. Signed in 1998 to Atlantic Records, Old Dogs recorded a self-titled studio album for the label that year. The album's content was written primarily by author, poet, and songwriter Shel Silverstein. Most of the group's songs were based on the realization of aging, after Bare told Silverstein that there were "no good songs about growing old." The album was recorded live in studio, so audience applause can be heard between the tracks. The two discs come in different cases, and has different album art for them. The album was also issued as a single disc. "Still Gonna Die" was released as a single from the project.