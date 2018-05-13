Wesley Louden Borland (born February 7, 1975) is an American rock musician and artist. He is best known as the current guitarist and backing vocalist of the American rap rock band Limp Bizkit and as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the alternative and industrial metal band Black Light Burns and the metal band Big Dumb Face.

He gained popularity when Limp Bizkit achieved mainstream success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He formed Big Dumb Face with his brother Scott in 1998 and left Limp Bizkit in 2001 and started many side projects such as Eat the Day and The Damning Well. After rejoining Limp Bizkit in 2004, Borland founded Black Light Burns, with whom he has released three studio albums and a covers album. Limp Bizkit went on hiatus following the release of their album The Unquestionable Truth (Part 1) (2005). However, the band's original lineup reunited in 2009 and recorded their sixth studio album, Gold Cobra (2011). In 2016, Borland released his solo album Crystal Machete.