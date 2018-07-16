Buddy FeyneBorn 9 June 1912. Died 10 December 1998
Buddy Feyne
1912-06-09
Buddy Feyne Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Feyne (born Bernard Feinstein, June 9, 1912 – December 10, 1998) was an American lyricist during the swing era. He wrote the lyrics for "Tuxedo Junction", which went to No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 1940 when Glenn Miller recorded it, "Jersey Bounce", which was No. 15 on the Cash Box Hit Parade of 1942., and "Jumpin' with Symphony Sid".
Feyne's songs have been recorded by Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Jackson, The Manhattan Transfer, Sarah Vaughan, Joe Williams, Louis Armstrong, Gene Autry, Frankie Avalon, The Andrews Sisters, George Benson, Nat King Cole, and Boz Scaggs.
Buddy Feyne Tracks
Radar Blues
Harry Revel
Radar Blues
Radar Blues
