Michelle McManus (born 8 May 1980) is a Scottish singer, columnist, occasional television presenter, radio DJ and actress, who is best remembered as the winner of the second and final series of UK talent show Pop Idol in 2003.

McManus's debut single, "All This Time", entered the UK Singles Chart at number one in January 2004. Her only album to date, The Meaning of Love, was released in February 2004 and debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart. Later that year, BMG dropped McManus from the label and she has not been signed by any other record labels to date.

In 2009-11, McManus was co-presenter of STV's lifestyle magazine show The Hour, originally alongside Stephen Jardine and, later, Tam Cowan. She is also a columnist for the Glasgow Evening Times. In 2018, McManus joined the Loose Women panel as a guest panelist.