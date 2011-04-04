Extradition Order are a band from Warrington, England, now based in London.

The band were originally made up of school friends from the North West of England; lyricist and guitarist Alastair Harper, keyboardist Matthew Bergin, bassist Nicholas Boardman and drummer Mark Davies. Mark Davies left for Colombia in 2009 and long-term drum lender and friend Radhika Aggarwal took the drum seat. Subsequently, long-time Paul Hawkins collaborator Jeremy Walton joined after a string of substitute appearances resulted in his formal ascension into the band's ranks.

Having previously released several homemade EPs, their debut single "Penetrate" came out on I blame the parents, on 8 June 2008. Their debut album Since The Bomb Dropped was released 28 September 2009. Both single and album were produced by Ian Button.

They released their 8-track double EP "Our Thoughts on Failure" and "Our Thoughts on Revenge" on limited edition 12-inch vinyl and download in June 2012 on hlp19. On 17 June 2012 The Sunday Times named single "Canoe" Hottest Download of the week"Culture". Sunday Times. 17 June 2012. p. 20.