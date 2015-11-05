PromoeBorn 28 April 1976
Promoe Biography
Promoe (Mårten Edh, born Nils Mårten Ed, 28 April 1976) is a Swedish rapper, and member of Swedish hip hop group Looptroop Rockers, formed in Västerås, Sweden, 1992. He released his fourth album in 2009 entitled Kråksången, and later the same year followed up with the mixtape Bondfångeri. Promoe has a background of graffiti-writing and many of his songs deal with graffiti. He follows a vegan straight edge lifestyle.
These Walls
