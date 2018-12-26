Karl Anton Rickenbacher (20 May 1940 – 28 February 2014) was a Swiss conductor.

Born in Basel, Rickenbacher studied at the Berlin Conservatory with Herbert von Karajan. He took part in master classes with Pierre Boulez. He was an assistant conductor at the Zürich Opera from 1966 to 1969. He served as first Kapellmeister of the Stadt Buhnen Freiburg from 1969 to 1975. He was music director of the Westphalian Symphony Orchestra from 1976 to 1985. He was chief conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra from 1978 to 1980. He was appointed principal guest conductor of the Belgian BRT Philharmonic Orchestra in 1987.

Rickenbacher's commercial recordings include those of the student symphonies of Richard Strauss, as part of his set of recordings called "The Unknown Richard Strauss".

He died of a heart attack in 2014, aged 73.