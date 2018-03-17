Daniel Massey
Daniel Massey
Daniel Massey Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Raymond Massey (10 October 1933 – 25 March 1998) was an English actor and performer. He is possibly best known for his starring role in the British TV drama The Roads to Freedom, as Daniel, alongside Michael Bryant. He is also known for his role in the 1968 American film Star!, as Noël Coward (Massey's godfather), for which he won a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Massey Tracks
Daniel Massey - Muddy Banks
Daniel Massey - Kin (feat. Bexy Lejonquist)
Daniel Massey - One and the Same
Too Many Mornings
Three Letters
She Loves Me
Beautiful Girls
