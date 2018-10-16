Harold BoultonBorn 7 August 1859. Died 1 June 1935
1859-08-07
Sir Harold Edwin Boulton, 2nd Baronet CVO CBE JP (1859 – 1 June 1935)born in Charlton then part of Kent, was an English baronet, songwriter and philanthropist, most famously author of the lyrics to the Skye Boat Song. He first became interested in Scottish folk songs as an undergraduate at Oxford. (Times obituary 1935)
A portrait by Bassano is in the National Portrait Gallery collection.
