The Pontarddulais Male Choir (Welsh: Côr Meibion Pontarddulais) is a Welsh male voice choir from Pontarddulais near Swansea, Wales. It is the most successful choir in Wales and is internationally renowned having performed in many parts of Europe as well as Canada and the United States.

It has achieved a record seventeen first place wins at the Royal National Eisteddfod, the latest of which was at Cardiff in 2018. The choir also won the Choir of the Festival award in 2004 and 2006.

In 2001 and 2004 the Pontarddulais Male Choir won the Best Male Choir award at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod. Other first places include 10 times at the Cardigan Eisteddfod, 5 times winners at the Miners Eisteddfod in Porthcawl and twice winners at the Pantyfedwen Eisteddfod in Pontrhydfendigaid.

The choir, conducted by Noel Davies, performed choral parts for the soundtrack of the film Pink Floyd – The Wall, including the track "When the Tigers Broke Free", which was released as a single; and recorded with Roger Waters on his album Radio K.A.O.S..