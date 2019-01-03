Bedrich SmetanaBorn 2 March 1824. Died 12 May 1884
Bedrich Smetana Biography (Wikipedia)
Bedřich Smetana (2 March 1824 – 12 May 1884) was a Czech composer who pioneered the development of a musical style that became closely identified with his country's aspirations to independent statehood. He has been regarded in his homeland as the father of Czech music. Internationally he is best known for his opera The Bartered Bride and for the symphonic cycle Má vlast ("My Homeland"), which portrays the history, legends and landscape of the composer's native country and contains the famous symphonic poem "The Moldau".
Smetana was naturally gifted as a composer, and gave his first public performance at the age of 6. After conventional schooling, he studied music under Josef Proksch in Prague. His first nationalistic music was written during the 1848 Prague uprising, in which he briefly participated. After failing to establish his career in Prague, he left for Sweden, where he set up as a teacher and choirmaster in Gothenburg, and began to write large-scale orchestral works. During this period of his life Smetana was twice married; of six daughters, three died in infancy.
Bedrich Smetana (1824-1884)
Vltava (no.2 of Má vlast)
2 Dances from "Czech Dances, Book II"
Ma vlast [My country] - cycle of symphonic poems
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Sarka (Má vlast)
Quartet for strings No.2 in D minor
Festive Symphony in E Major, Op. 6, JB 1:59: III. Scherzo
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Sbory trojhlasne pro zenske hlasy
Festive Overture in D major, Op 4
Salon Polka No 3 in A flat major
String Quartet No 1 in E minor, 'From my life' (2nd mvt)
The Little Hen (Czech Dances, Set 2)
Piano Trio in G minor op 15
Sonata movement in E minor (B.70) for 2 pianos, 8 hands
Sonata in E minor, B.70
Vltava (Moldau) from 'Ma Vlast'
Vltava (Má vlast)
Fantasia on Czech Folksongs
Vltava [Moldau] from Ma Vlast
String Quartet No 1 in E minor, 'From my life' (2nd mvt)
Czech dances - set 2 for piano: no.11; Lancers [Hulan]
Vltava (The Moldau), from 'Má Vlast' (My Homeland)
The Bartered Bride (Dance of the Comedians)
Vltava (Má vlast)
Polka in F major (Czech Dances Book 1)
Furiant in A minor (Czech Dances)
From Bohemia's Fields and Forests (Má vlast)
Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride
String Quartet No. 2 in D minor
Vltava (Moldau) - from 'Ma Vlast'
String Quartet No.1 in E minor (From My Life)
Die Moldau (Ma Vlast)
The Bartered Bride: ACT I, Scene 3. Kecal Jak vám pravím
The Bartered Bride (Act 1, Sc 5: Polka)
Ma Vlast [my Country] - Cycle Of Symphonic Poems: Vltava
Comedians' Dance, from The Bartered Bride
Vltava [Moldau] from Ma vlast [My country]
Polka (The Bartered Bride)
Prague Carnival
The Bartered Bride: Overture
