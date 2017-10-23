Penny RimbaudBorn 8 June 1943
Penny Rimbaud
1943-06-08
Penny Rimbaud Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy John Ratter (born 8 June 1943), better known as Penny "Lapsang" Rimbaud, is a writer, poet, philosopher, painter, musician and activist. He was a member of the performance art groups EXIT and Ceres Confusion, and in 1972 was co-founder of the Stonehenge Free Festival, together with Phil Russell aka Wally Hope. In 1977, alongside Steve Ignorant, he co-founded the seminal anarchist punk band Crass, who disbanded in 1984. Up until 2000 he devoted himself almost entirely to writing, returning to the public platform in 2001 as a performance poet working alongside Australian saxophonist Louise Elliott and a wide variety of jazz musicians under the umbrella of Penny Rimbaud's Last Amendment.
The Parable of The Old Man and The Young
Penny Rimbaud
The Parable of The Old Man and The Young
The Parable of The Old Man and The Young
Anthem For The Doomed Youth
Penny Rimbaud
Anthem For The Doomed Youth
Anthem For The Doomed Youth
