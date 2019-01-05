Lisa Jên
Lisa Jên Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Jên Brown is a Welsh actress and singer with the Welsh language folk band 9Bach. She is originally from Bethesda, Gwynedd, North Wales and is the daughter of Welsh actress Linda Brown, who runs Theatre Bara Caws in Caernarfon. She attended drama school at Ysgol Glanaethwy, beginning her acting career at 14 years old; she landed her first acting break on the Welsh TV drama Rownd a Rownd on S4C. Brown met her husband, Martin Hoyland, the guitarist for 9Bach, in London. They have two children.
Lisa Jên Performances & Interviews
Lisa Jên Tracks
Cwm Rhondda
Band Pres Llareggub
You + Me (feat. Lisa Jên)
Public Service Broadcasting
Cant A Mil (feat. Lisa Jên)
Band Pres Llareggub
Cwm Rhondda (Gig Y Pafiliwn 2018) (feat. Lisa Jên & Cerddorfa Welsh Pops)
Band Pres Llareggub
Cant A Mil (Gig Y Pafiliwn 2018) (feat. Lisa Jên & Cerddorfa Welsh Pops)
Band Pres Llareggub
My Song
Lisa Jên
My Song
Lucy Rivers & Lisa Jên
Ty Unnos
Geraint Lovgreen
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw (feat. Alys Williams & Mr Phormula)
Band Pres Llareggub
You And Me
Public Service Broadcasting
Cant a Mil
Band Pres Llareggub
Marwnad Chang-Kan
The Gentle Good
