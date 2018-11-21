Max JaffaBorn 28 December 1911. Died 30 July 1991
Max Jaffa
1911-12-28
Max Jaffa Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Jaffa OBE (28 December 1911 – 30 July 1991) was a British light orchestral violinist and bandleader. He is best remembered as the leader of the Palm Court Orchestra and trio, with Jack Byfield (piano) and Reginald Kilbey (cello), which broadcast on BBC radio.
Max Jaffa Tracks
Doina Voda
Claude Saubestre de De Maurizi, Max Jaffa & Max Jaffa and His Concert Orchestra
Doina Voda
Doina Voda
Waltzing in the Clouds
Max Jaffa
Waltzing in the Clouds
CZARDAS - COUNTESS MARITZA
MAX JAFFA TRIO
CZARDAS - COUNTESS MARITZA
CZARDAS - COUNTESS MARITZA
Dearly Beloved
Max Jaffa
Dearly Beloved
Dearly Beloved
