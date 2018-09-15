Shin-Ichi FukudaClassical guitarist. Born 25 December 1955
Shin-Ichi Fukuda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1955-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6eb247bf-f4fe-458f-b60f-f328fa063560
Shin-Ichi Fukuda Biography (Wikipedia)
Shin-Ichi Fukuda (福田 進一 Fukuda Shin'ichi, born in Osaka, Japan on December 25, 1955) is a Japanese classical guitarist. He has released more than 60 albums, including in Memoriam: Takemitsu: Guitar Works, his interpretation of works by the Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shin-Ichi Fukuda Tracks
Sort by
Toward the Sea: II. Moby Dick
Toru Takemitsu
Toward the Sea: II. Moby Dick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
Toward the Sea: II. Moby Dick
Last played on
Summertime
George Gershwin
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime
Last played on
Shin-Ichi Fukuda Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist