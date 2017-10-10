Lee RanaldoBorn 3 February 1956
Lee Ranaldo
1956-02-03
Lee Ranaldo Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Mark Ranaldo (born February 3, 1956) is an American musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, writer, visual artist and record producer, best known as a co-founder of the alternative rock band Sonic Youth. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked Ranaldo at number 33 on its "Greatest Guitarists of All Time" list. In May 2012, Spin published a staff selected top 100 guitarist list, ranking Ranaldo and his Sonic Youth bandmate Thurston Moore together at number 1.
Lee Ranaldo Tracks
Last Looks
Lee Ranaldo
Last Looks
Last Looks
Last played on
Purloined
Lee Ranaldo
Purloined
Purloined
Last played on
New Thing
Lee Ranaldo
New Thing
New Thing
Last played on
Harry And Hannah
Lee Ranaldo
Harry And Hannah
Harry And Hannah
Last played on
Shibuya Displacement
Lee Ranaldo
Shibuya Displacement
Shibuya Displacement
Last played on
The Year Punk Broke
Thurston Moore
The Year Punk Broke
The Year Punk Broke
Last played on
Be Safe (feat. Lee Ranaldo)
The Cribs
The Cribs
Be Safe (feat. Lee Ranaldo)
Be Safe (feat. Lee Ranaldo)
Last played on
Off The Wall
Lee Ranaldo
Off The Wall
Off The Wall
Last played on
Xtina As I Knew Her
Lee Ranaldo
Xtina As I Knew Her
Xtina As I Knew Her
Last played on
Hammer Blows
Lee Ranaldo
Hammer Blows
Hammer Blows
Last played on
Lost
Lee Ranaldo
Lost
Lost
Last played on
Waiting on a Dream
Lee Ranaldo
Waiting on a Dream
Waiting on a Dream
Last played on
Mama You've Been On My Mind
Lee Ranaldo
Mama You've Been On My Mind
Mama You've Been On My Mind
Last played on
The Singing Bridge of Memphis, Tennessee (Brooklyn Bridge Version: The Coelcanth)
Lee Ranaldo
The Singing Bridge of Memphis, Tennessee (Brooklyn Bridge Version: The Coelcanth)
