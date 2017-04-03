Robert Watts
Robert Watts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6eb0919c-9a6a-450d-b615-a7bfb8514ce6
Robert Watts Tracks
Sort by
Mrs Maclean/Norman Macmillan of Kilpheder
Robert Watts
Mrs Maclean/Norman Macmillan of Kilpheder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell To The Creeks/Kenny Gillies Of Portnalong/John Paterson's Mare
Robert Watts
Farewell To The Creeks/Kenny Gillies Of Portnalong/John Paterson's Mare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Eala Bhan/Skylark's Ascension/Neillie Johnston
Robert Watt
An Eala Bhan/Skylark's Ascension/Neillie Johnston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Eala Bhan/Skylark's Ascension/Neillie Johnston
Performer
Last played on
Leaving Barra/Soraidh Leis An Ait/tean A'nall/Crossing The Minch/The Masons Apron
Robert Watts
Leaving Barra/Soraidh Leis An Ait/tean A'nall/Crossing The Minch/The Masons Apron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robert Watts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist