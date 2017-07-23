Loretta Devine (born August 21, 1949) is an American actress and singer, best known for her roles as Marla Hendricks in the Fox drama series Boston Public, and for her recurring role as Adele Webber on the Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2011. She had a role in the series Everybody Hates Chris as Rochelle's mother. In film, Devine appeared in Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher's Wife, Hoodlum, I Am Sam, Urban Legend, What Women Want, Kingdom Come, Crash, Woman Thou Art Loosed, For Colored Girls, This Christmas, First Sunday, Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Jumping the Broom. She also played Cynthia Carmichael on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show.