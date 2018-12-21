3 of a KindFormed 2004
3 of a Kind
2004
3 of a Kind Biography (Wikipedia)
3 of a Kind were a UK 2-step garage act, best known for their 2004 number one hit single, "Baby Cakes". Its members were Liana Caruana (a.k.a. Miz Tipzta), Nicholas Gallante (a.k.a. Devine MC) and Marc Portelli (a.k.a. Marky P), who recorded "Baby Cakes" the day they met.
3 of a Kind Tracks
Babycakes
3 of a Kind
Babycakes
Babycakes
Babycakes (WITH RESIDENT DJ INTRO)
3 of a Kind
Babycakes (WITH RESIDENT DJ INTRO)
Babycakes (WITH RESIDENT DJ INTRO)
