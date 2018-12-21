3 of a Kind were a UK 2-step garage act, best known for their 2004 number one hit single, "Baby Cakes". Its members were Liana Caruana (a.k.a. Miz Tipzta), Nicholas Gallante (a.k.a. Devine MC) and Marc Portelli (a.k.a. Marky P), who recorded "Baby Cakes" the day they met.