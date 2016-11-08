Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ea5c71f-5755-46ea-9295-633e7ece3438
Tracks
Sort by
Ardersier
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Ardersier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ardersier
Last played on
Eilidh on the Western Shore
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Eilidh on the Western Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eilidh on the Western Shore
Last played on
The Hen's March O'er the Midden
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
The Hen's March O'er the Midden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hen's March O'er the Midden
Last played on
Mirrlees Lane
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Mirrlees Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mirrlees Lane
Last played on
Boo's Jig/Ellie's Jig
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Boo's Jig/Ellie's Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boo's Jig/Ellie's Jig
Last played on
Flowers: Flowers For Mamie Wylie/The Secret Wedding
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Flowers: Flowers For Mamie Wylie/The Secret Wedding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boo's Jig
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Boo's Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boo's Jig
Last played on
FREEWHEELIN' : CAPTAIN CAMPBELL/FREEWHEELING TO KINGS HOUSE/LORD MACDONALD
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
FREEWHEELIN' : CAPTAIN CAMPBELL/FREEWHEELING TO KINGS HOUSE/LORD MACDONALD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE BARACHOIS REEL; SCOTMAN'S SCREWDRIVER; PANIC
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
THE BARACHOIS REEL; SCOTMAN'S SCREWDRIVER; PANIC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bovaglie's Plaid
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Bovaglie's Plaid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bovaglie's Plaid
Last played on
McArthurs Road; Miss Michelle Grehan's Farewell to her Degree
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
McArthurs Road; Miss Michelle Grehan's Farewell to her Degree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washington Square Park
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Washington Square Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washington Square Park
Last played on
Barachois
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Barachois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barachois
Last played on
Conner's Reel/St. Andrew's Flight
Angus Lyon & Ruaridh Campbell
Conner's Reel/St. Andrew's Flight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist