VBritish five-piece pop boyband. Formed 2003. Disbanded February 2005
V
2003
V Biography (Wikipedia)
V were a British five-piece boyband made up of Antony Thomas Brant, Aaron Buckingham, Mark Harle, Kevin McDaid and Leon Pisani.
V Tracks
Can You Feel It
Last played on
Hip To Hip
Last played on
Mon Vieil Amour
Performer
Last played on
