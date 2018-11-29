Shri
Shri Biography (Wikipedia)
Shri (born Shrikanth Sriram in Bangalore, India) is a British Asian multi-instrumentalist and producer. Shri specializes is acoustic, electric and computing based live performances. Shri incorporates traditional Indian instruments into his music.
Sajaana
Badmarsh
Sajaana
Signs
DJ Badmarsh, Shri & UK Apachi
Signs
Neck To Neck
Shri
Neck To Neck
Tarana
Shri
Tarana
Kite (feat. Hammonds Saltaire Brass Band, Jasdeep Degun & Marc Layton-Bennett)
Shri
Kite (feat. Hammonds Saltaire Brass Band, Jasdeep Degun & Marc Layton-Bennett)
Featured Artist
Rainbows In The Sky (feat. Vivek Sagar)
Shri
Rainbows In The Sky (feat. Vivek Sagar)
Featured Artist
Citramaaga (feat. Vivek Sagar)
Shri
Citramaaga (feat. Vivek Sagar)
Featured Artist
Kola Murugan (feat. Shri)
Surpiya Nagarajan
Kola Murugan (feat. Shri)
Performer
Just A Vibration
Bass Melody
Shri
Bass Melody
Quest
Vivek Rajagopalan
Quest
Just A Vibration
Performer
Just A Vibration
Roar of the Collective
Shri
Roar of the Collective
Signs (Calibre Remix)
Badmarsh
Signs (Calibre Remix)
Manzil (feat. Suraj Jagan)
Shri
Manzil (feat. Suraj Jagan)
Appa
Badmarsh
Appa
Meditation
Shri
Meditation
Ethni-City
Shri
Ethni-City
Appa 2
Shri
Appa 2
