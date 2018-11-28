Roman Simovic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ea0bf2b-d680-4764-9b31-1c002c6f489a
Roman Simovic Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
String Quartet in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden' (4th mvt)
Last played on
24 Caprices, Op. 1: No. 17 in E-Flat Major
Nicolò Paganini
24 Caprices, Op. 1: No. 17 in E-Flat Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
24 Caprices, Op. 1: No. 17 in E-Flat Major
Last played on
Concerto in A minor Op.82 for violin and orchestra
Alexander Glazunov
Concerto in A minor Op.82 for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Concerto in A minor Op.82 for violin and orchestra
Last played on
Duo No 32 for violin and viola
Béla Bartók
Duo No 32 for violin and viola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Duo No 32 for violin and viola
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro for Strings
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro for Strings
Last played on
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Last played on
Violin Sonata in G minor
Francis Poulenc
Violin Sonata in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Violin Sonata in G minor
Last played on
Piano Quintet in E Flat Major Op.44
Robert Schumann
Piano Quintet in E Flat Major Op.44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Piano Quintet in E Flat Major Op.44
Last played on
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
Benjamin Britten
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
Quartet in D minor D.810 (Death and the maiden), arr. Mahler - 3rd movt
Franz Schubert, Gustav Mahler, LSO String Ensemble & Roman Simovic
Quartet in D minor D.810 (Death and the maiden), arr. Mahler - 3rd movt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Quartet in D minor D.810 (Death and the maiden), arr. Mahler - 3rd movt
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Tzigane
Maurice Ravel
Tzigane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Tzigane
Last played on
Tzigane
Maurice Ravel
Tzigane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Tzigane
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Elgar’s ‘Enigma’ Variations
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3rhn3
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
2017-11-26T16:32:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03lxp4k.jpg
26
Nov
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Elgar’s ‘Enigma’ Variations
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Back to artist