Rosemary Wahu Kagwi (born 22 March 1980), professionally known by her mononym Wahu, is a Kenyan singer-songwriter, former fashion model, actress and entrepreneur. She released her first single "Niangalie" which received positive reception all over Africa and the world at large. She is the inaugural recipient of the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008, for Best Female Artist category. Moreover, she has won the Pearl of Africa Music Awards, Chaguo La Teeniez Awards and Kisima Music Awards. In the acting industry, Wahu had a leading role in the television series Tazama.