Einstürzende Neubauten (, "Collapsing New Buildings") is a German experimental music group, originally formed in West Berlin in 1980. The group currently is composed of Blixa Bargeld (lead vocals; guitar; keyboard), Alexander Hacke (bass; vocals), N.U. Unruh (custom-made instruments; percussion; vocals), Jochen Arbeit (guitar; vocals), and Rudolf Moser (custom-built instruments; percussion; vocals).

One of their trademarks is the use of custom-built instruments, predominantly made out of scrap metal and building tools, and noises, in addition to standard musical instruments. Their early albums were unremittingly harsh, with Bargeld's vocals shouted and screamed above a din of banging and scraping metal percussion. Subsequent recordings found the group's sound growing somewhat more conventional, yet still containing many unorthodox elements.