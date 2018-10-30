Claudio BohórquezCellist
Claudio Bohórquez
Claudio Bohórquez Tracks
Largo for cello and orchestra
Krzysztof Penderecki
Orchestra
Trio in E flat major Op.38 for clarinet, cello and piano: 1st mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fantasiestucke for clarinet [violin or cello] and piano (Op.73)
Robert Schumann
Sonata for cello and piano No.2 in F (Op.99)
Johannes Brahms
Sonata in C major for cello and piano (Op.119)
Sergei Prokofiev
Performer
Prelude from Suite for Cello solo No.1 (BWV.1007) in G major (feat. Claudio Bohórquez)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 17 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enn2mb
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-31T15:49:01
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 16 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev95v2
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-31T15:49:01
31
Aug
2009
