William Patrick Niederst (born September 5, 1970), best known as Liam Lynch, is a musician, puppeteer and filmmaker. Lynch co-created, co-wrote, played the music for, directed, and produced MTV's Sifl and Olly Show.

Lynch also made the album Fake Songs, released in 2003, produced by his own company, 111 Productions. This album featured the song "United States of Whatever", which charted in the Top 10 in the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Lynch also directs music videos. He has worked with Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Spinnerette, and No Doubt. In 2003 he directed the UK music video for the Foo Fighters single "Times Like These", although it was rarely played in the United States.

He directed the 2006 film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny after working with Tenacious D in 2002, when he directed the video to the song "Tribute", their most popular hit. He also directed several short films that played as part of their live show, as well as a documentary called On The Road with Tenacious D which was a featured part of their DVD collection, The Complete Masterworks. He directed Sarah Silverman's movie, Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic as well as a music video for Silverman called "Give the Jew Girl Toys". He wrote the original music used in the MTV animated series Clone High and co-wrote a song in the feature film, School of Rock. Lynch has an ongoing podcast available through his website that contains skits, videos he has created, and answering viewer mail.[citation needed]