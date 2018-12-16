Henry HallBorn 2 May 1898. Died 28 October 1989
Henry Hall
1898-05-02
Henry Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Robert Hall, CBE (2 May 1898 – 28 October 1989) was an English bandleader who performed regularly on BBC Radio during the British dance band era of the 1920s and 1930s, through to the 1960s.
Henry Hall Tracks
Here's To The Next Time
Henry Hall
Here's To The Next Time
Here's To The Next Time
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf
Henry Hall
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf
Thank You Mister Bach
Henry Hall
Thank You Mister Bach
Thank You Mister Bach
Someone To Sew Your Buttons On
Henry Hall
Someone To Sew Your Buttons On
Someone To Sew Your Buttons On
Easter Parade
Henry Hall
Easter Parade
Easter Parade
Radio Times
Henry Hall
Radio Times
Radio Times
The Teddy Bear's Picnic
Henry Hall
The Teddy Bear's Picnic
The Teddy Bear's Picnic
Play To Me Gypsy (The Song I Love)
Henry Hall
Play To Me Gypsy (The Song I Love)
Play To Me Gypsy (The Song I Love)
Olga Pullofski, The Beautiful Spy
Henry Hall
Olga Pullofski, The Beautiful Spy
Olga Pullofski, The Beautiful Spy
Hvae You Ever Been Lonely
Henry Hall
Hvae You Ever Been Lonely
Hvae You Ever Been Lonely
Hands Across The Table
Henry Hall
Hands Across The Table
Hands Across The Table
How's Chances
Henry Hall
How's Chances
How's Chances
Goody Goody
Henry Hall
Goody Goody
Goody Goody
Anything Goes
Henry Hall
Anything Goes
Anything Goes
Music Goes 'Round
Henry Hall
Music Goes 'Round
Music Goes 'Round
The Music Goes Round
Henry Hall
The Music Goes Round
The Music Goes Round
Here's To The Next Time
Henry Hall
Here's To The Next Time
Here's To The Next Time
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Henry Hall
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Somewhere At Sea
Henry Hall
Somewhere At Sea
Somewhere At Sea
April in Paris
Henry Hall
April in Paris
April in Paris
MUSIC GOES 'ROUND AND AROUND
George Elrick
MUSIC GOES 'ROUND AND AROUND
MUSIC GOES 'ROUND AND AROUND
It's Just the Time for Dancing (feat. The BBC Dance Orchestra)
Henry Hall
It's Just the Time for Dancing (feat. The BBC Dance Orchestra)
It's Just the Time for Dancing (feat. The BBC Dance Orchestra)
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Henry Hall
I Get A Kick Out Of You
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Love Is the Sweetest Thing
Henry Hall
Love Is the Sweetest Thing
Love Is the Sweetest Thing
