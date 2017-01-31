Robert Glasper (born April 6, 1978, in Houston, Texas) is an American singer, pianist and record producer. He has been nominated for 6 Grammys, has won 3 Grammy Awards and is currently nominated for an Emmy Award. His 2012 album Black Radio won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album at the 55th Grammy Awards. His 2014 album Black Radio 2 won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 56th Grammy Awards. The song "These Walls" from Kendrick Lamar's album To Pimp A Butterfly won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 57th Grammy Awards, on which Glasper plays keys. The soundtrack for the film Miles Ahead won Best Soundtrack Compilation at the 58th Grammy Awards, for which Glasper was a producer. The song "Letter To The Free", written with Common for the Ava DuVernay documentary 13th, won the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.