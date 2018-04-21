Michael Allan Patton (born January 27, 1968) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, multi-instrumentalist and film composer, best known as the lead singer of the alternative metal band Faith No More. Patton was also the founder and lead singer of Mr. Bungle, and has played with Tomahawk, Fantômas, Dead Cross, Lovage, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Peeping Tom.

Known for his eclectic influences and experimental projects, Patton has earned critical praise for his diverse array of vocal techniques. VVN Music found Patton possesses the widest vocal range of any known singer in popular music, with a range of six octaves. He has worked as a producer or co-producer with artists such as John Zorn, Sepultura, Melvins, Melt-Banana, and Kool Keith. He co-founded Ipecac Recordings with Greg Werckman in 1999, and has run the label since. Patton's vast number of musical endeavours and constant touring have led to him being widely identified as a "workaholic".