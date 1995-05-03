Celeste Rizvana Buckingham (born May 3, 1995) is a Slovak singer and songwriter of Swiss-American origins. The former finalist of Česko Slovenská SuperStar (2011), Buckingham gained early recognition on the second season of the Czech and Slovak reality television series SuperStar, co-produced for audiences of the two nations. Even though eliminated from the talent contest, having placed tenth, she promptly established herself as a self-supporting artist. Her first singles, "Blue Guitar" and "Nobody Knows", each found a top-ten response on the component airplay chart in her home country, and so did her first collaboration with Majk Spirit on "Ja a ty", recorded for the rapper's studio album Nový človek. Nevertheless, her mainstream record followed the eventual release of her full-length debut entitled Don't Look Back (2012).

Issued to favorable reviews on EMI Czech Republic, the set experienced a moderate success commercially, peaking at number thirty-seven on the Top 50 Prodejní. Unlike its lead single, "Run Run Run", which climbed up the national charts in both fellow territories to number two, overall being ranked as the most played song for any Slovak performer in the respective year, or rather second in the Czech neighborhood. The composition also earned a number of nominations, most notably at the 19th MTV Europe Music Awards, making Buckingham the only female nominee within her own category, with four nominations in total at the local Slávik Awards. Some of those however acknowledged her general achievements in the music industry, such as the category New Artist of the Year, her winning at the ceremony.