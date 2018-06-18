Des LynamBorn 17 September 1942
Des Lynam
1942-09-17
Des Lynam Biography (Wikipedia)
Desmond Michael Lynam, OBE (born 17 September 1942) is an Irish-born British television and radio presenter. In a broadcasting career spanning more than forty years, he has hosted television coverage of many of the world's major sporting events, presenting Grandstand, Match of the Day, Wimbledon, the Grand National, Sportsnight, the World Cup and Olympic Games, as well as presenting non-sporting programmes such as Holiday, How Do They Do That? and Countdown.
Des Lynam Tracks
If - Read To Faure's Pavane
Des Lynam
If - Read To Faure's Pavane
If - Read To Faure's Pavane
Last played on
If
Des Lynam
If
If
Last played on
Des Lynam Links
