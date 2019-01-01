Paulo CoelhoBorn 24 August 1947
Paulo Coelho
Paulo Coelho Biography (Wikipedia)
Paulo Coelho de Souza (born 24 August 1947) is a Brazilian lyricist and novelist. He is best known for his novel The Alchemist. In 2014, he uploaded his personal papers online to create a virtual Paulo Coelho Foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
