Mutemath (sometimes styled as MuteMath or MUTEMATH) is an American alternative rock band from New Orleans that formed in 2002. The band currently only consists of lead vocalist and keyboardist Paul Meany, but is subject to add future musicians. They draw heavily from influences in 1960s and 1970s soul, psychedelic rock, and jam band styles, utilizing vintage guitars and amplifiers, as well as Rhodes keyboards, synthesizers, and other electronic instruments such as the keytar.
Voice In The Silence
MUTEMATH
Voice In The Silence
Voice In The Silence
Hit Parade
MUTEMATH
Hit Parade
Hit Parade
Stroll On
MUTEMATH
Stroll On
Stroll On
Joy Rides
MUTEMATH
Joy Rides
Joy Rides
Break The Same
MUTEMATH
Break The Same
Break The Same
Transformers Theme
MUTEMATH
Transformers Theme
Transformers Theme
