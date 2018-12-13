Mutemath (sometimes styled as MuteMath or MUTEMATH) is an American alternative rock band from New Orleans that formed in 2002. The band currently only consists of lead vocalist and keyboardist Paul Meany, but is subject to add future musicians. They draw heavily from influences in 1960s and 1970s soul, psychedelic rock, and jam band styles, utilizing vintage guitars and amplifiers, as well as Rhodes keyboards, synthesizers, and other electronic instruments such as the keytar.