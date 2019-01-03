Anushka ManchandaBorn 11 February 1985
Anushka Manchanda
1985-02-11
Anushka Manchanda Biography
Anushka Manchanda (born 11 February 1982 in Delhi) is an Indian singer, model, actress and former VJ. She came to prominence as a member of the Indipop girl group Viva!. Manchanda was also a participant in the reality television series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Anushka Manchanda Tracks
Manma Emotion Jaage
Amit Mishra
Manma Emotion Jaage
Manma Emotion Jaage
Dance Basanti
Vishal Dadlani
Dance Basanti
Dance Basanti
Jazba (Remix)
Anushka Manchanda
Jazba (Remix)
Jazba (Remix)
Allah Duhai Hai
Atif Aslam
Allah Duhai Hai
Allah Duhai Hai
Mit Jaaye Ghum
Anushka Manchanda
Mit Jaaye Ghum
Mit Jaaye Ghum
Dum Maaro Dum
Anushka Manchanda
Dum Maaro Dum
Dum Maaro Dum
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Benny Dayal
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
