Jeremy SpencerBritish guitarist, founding member of Fleetwood Mac. Born 4 July 1948
Jeremy Spencer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e82e5d9-c7ae-4de1-8691-be6e870b294c
Jeremy Spencer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Cedric Spencer (born 4 July 1948) is a British musician, best known as one of the guitarists in the original line-up of Fleetwood Mac. A member since Fleetwood Mac's inception in July 1967, he remained with the band until his abrupt departure in February 1971, when he joined a religious group called the "Children of God", now known as "The Family International", with which he is still affiliated. After a pair of solo albums in the 1970s, he continued to tour as a musician, but did not release another album until 2006. Releasing further solo albums in 2012, 2014 and 2016, Spencer has also recorded as part of the folk trio Steetley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeremy Spencer Tracks
Sort by
Jenny Lee
Jeremy Spencer
Jenny Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny Lee
Last played on
You Made A Hit
Jeremy Spencer
You Made A Hit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Made A Hit
Last played on
Here Comes Charlie (With His Dancing Shoes On)
Jeremy Spencer
Here Comes Charlie (With His Dancing Shoes On)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeremy Spencer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist